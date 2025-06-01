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Jul's Armenian Kitchen
26:48
Jul’s Armenian Kitchen
Join Julianne in a heartfelt and flavorful show as she dives into Armenian culture through the people who know it best—family and friends. Watch as she uncovers treasured, passed-down recipes while listening to powerful stories of how their families journeyed to America, built new lives, and pursued the American dream. Blending warmth, humor, and rich cultural insight, this show is both fun and educational. Serving up history, identity, and tradition in every bite.
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Sharing History
The show is rooted in a deep respect for Armenian history, using food as a living bridge between generations. Each episode explores traditional recipes that have been passed down through families, often imperfectly recorded but richly preserved through memory, instinct, and storytelling. By revisiting these dishes, Julianne uncovers the cultural significance behind them, highlighting how Armenian identity has endured through displacement and change. The series celebrates not just the food itself, but the traditions, techniques, and ancestral knowledge that keep this heritage alive today.