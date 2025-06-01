Jul’s Armenian Kitchen

Julianne is a Central Valley native whose journey has taken her from Fresno to cities around the world, where she built a career writing, consulting, and working alongside influential leaders. Despite her global experiences, she remained deeply connected to her Armenian roots, especially through food, which never quite tasted the same away from home. After years of searching, she returned to Fresno, where she now explores and preserves traditional Armenian home cooking, inspired by memory, family, and a desire to reconnect with generations past. As the host of her show, she brings a thoughtful, personal lens to each dish, blending storytelling, cultural heritage, and the belief that food has the power to revive history and identity.