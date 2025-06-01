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Jul's Armenian Kitchen

3 Videos
Recipes
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Jul’s Armenian Kitchen

Join Julianne in a heartfelt and flavorful show as she dives into Armenian culture through the people who know it best—family and friends. Watch as she uncovers treasured, passed-down recipes while listening to powerful stories of how their families journeyed to America, built new lives, and pursued the American dream. Blending warmth, humor, and rich cultural insight, this show is both fun and educational. Serving up history, identity, and tradition in every bite.

Learn About Jul

Julianne is a Central Valley native whose journey has taken her from Fresno to cities around the world, where she built a career writing, consulting, and working alongside influential leaders. Despite her global experiences, she remained deeply connected to her Armenian roots, especially through food, which never quite tasted the same away from home. After years of searching, she returned to Fresno, where she now explores and preserves traditional Armenian home cooking, inspired by memory, family, and a desire to reconnect with generations past. As the host of her show, she brings a thoughtful, personal lens to each dish, blending storytelling, cultural heritage, and the belief that food has the power to revive history and identity.

 

Sharing History

The show is rooted in a deep respect for Armenian history, using food as a living bridge between generations. Each episode explores traditional recipes that have been passed down through families, often imperfectly recorded but richly preserved through memory, instinct, and storytelling. By revisiting these dishes, Julianne uncovers the cultural significance behind them, highlighting how Armenian identity has endured through displacement and change. The series celebrates not just the food itself, but the traditions, techniques, and ancestral knowledge that keep this heritage alive today.