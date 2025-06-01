Wowsabout Premiere!
April 26th at the Visalia Fox Theatre
Be among the first to see Wowsabout! Meet Ronald & Roxy live at this family-friendly Central Valley premiere – free tickets!
Join Valley PBS for a special Central Valley premiere of Wowsabout—a brand-new PBS KIDS adventure from The Jim Henson Company—before it airs nationwide!
Bring the whole family for a magical, interactive morning filled with curiosity, nature, and fun. Follow Ronald and Roxy as they explore the wonders of national parks, meet real park rangers, and discover the beauty of the world around them.
This one-of-a-kind premiere event goes beyond the screen with live experiences your kids will never forget:
• Meet Ronald and Roxy in person with a live puppet appearance
• Enjoy a sing-along and interactive Q&A with the characters
• Hear from a real National Park Ranger
• Explore hands-on activities with nature-inspired crafts, learning stations
• Connect with community partners and family-friendly vendors
This free event is designed especially for young children and families, creating an engaging and memorable introduction to nature, exploration, and the feeling of awe.
🎟️ Tickets are free but required – reserve your spot today!
Sponsors
Awe sponsors
Explorer sponsors
Discovery sponsors
Friends of Wowsabout
Become a Sponsor
Wowsabout Premiere Sponsorship Opportunities
Valley PBS + The Jim Henson Company
Central Valley Premiere Event
Sunday, April 26, 2026
Doors Open at 11 AM
Starts 11:30 AM
Fox Theatre – Visalia, California
Valley PBS is partnering with The Jim Henson Company to host the Central Valley premiere of Wowsabout, a new PBS KIDS special filmed in Sequoia National Park.
The event will feature:
- Exclusive advance screening before the national broadcast
- Meet & greet with Ronald & Roxy puppeteers
- Family activities and sponsor booths
- Community celebration of early learning and exploration
Broadcast & Streaming Premiere: May 1, 2026
$20,000
$15,000
$7,500
$5,000
$3,500
$2,500
$1,000
Audience Reach
- 500+ families expected in attendance
- Broadcast to Central Valley PBS audience
- Additional viewership through PBS streaming platforms
About Wowsabout
Set in breathtaking Sequoia National Park, Wowsabout is a children’s television special produced by The Jim Henson Company.
The story follows Roxy, a free-spirited hedgehog, and Ronald, a rule-following pig, whose worlds collide until the awe of the natural world shows them they have more in common than they realized — leading to hilarious and heartfelt adventures.
Allison Hopkins
ahopkins@valleypbs.org
559-650-1802
Julianne Burk
jburk@valleypbs.org
949-375-2115