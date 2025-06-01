Wowsabout Premiere!

Join Valley PBS for a special Central Valley premiere of Wowsabout—a brand-new PBS KIDS adventure from The Jim Henson Company—before it airs nationwide!

Bring the whole family for a magical, interactive morning filled with curiosity, nature, and fun. Follow Ronald and Roxy as they explore the wonders of national parks, meet real park rangers, and discover the beauty of the world around them.

This one-of-a-kind premiere event goes beyond the screen with live experiences your kids will never forget:

• Meet Ronald and Roxy in person with a live puppet appearance

• Enjoy a sing-along and interactive Q&A with the characters

• Hear from a real National Park Ranger

• Explore hands-on activities with nature-inspired crafts, learning stations

• Connect with community partners and family-friendly vendors

This free event is designed especially for young children and families, creating an engaging and memorable introduction to nature, exploration, and the feeling of awe.

🎟️ Tickets are free but required – reserve your spot today!