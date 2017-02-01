RT @sesamestreet Happy first day of February! pic.twitter.com/7TA3YuvAao
As always we remain Your Valley Preschool, Classroom, Stage for the Arts and Lens for Exploration.
CIA Director David Petraeus speaks to members of a Senate (Select) Intelligence hearing on “World Wide Threats” on Capitol Hill in Washington in this January 31, 2012 […]
U.S. Rep. Tom Price (R-GA), left, is welcomed by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-UT) prior to testifying before a confirmation hearing Jan. 24. On the second […]
Steven Mnuchin, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s reported choice for U.S. Treasury Secretary, speaks to members of the news media upon his arrival at Trump Tower in New […]
Dramatic footage shows the unusual phenomenon as lava flows through a crack in a sea cliff. […]
Doctors treating children whose mothers were infected with Zika say microcephaly is not the only problem. […]
Khalid al-Falih tells the BBC that the United States and Saudi Arabia have shared goals. […]