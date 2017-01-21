Check Your Foggy Day Schedule
Learn More About Family Circle
Learn More About byYou

View Full Schedule

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Follow us on Twitter

RT @mercystreetpbs Ready for #MercyStreetPBS Season 2? So are we! Join us for livetweeting tomorrow at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/hhRO79so8f

About 38 minutes ago from ValleyPBS's Twitter via Twitter for Android

Signup for the E-News

* indicates required

Like us on Facebook

ValleyPBS

7 hours ago

ValleyPBS

#SneakPeekSaturday: "All these events, they were all connected."

After its premiere at Sundance Film Festival this month, our new doc Oklahoma City is coming to ValleyPBS! Tune in on Tuesday, February 7. ... See MoreSee Less

Oklahoma City Trailer

Video

View on Facebook
·Share

ValleyPBS

13 hours ago

ValleyPBS

This season, the Green family is pushed to the brink. Discover what's in store for the Greens in Season 2 of #MercyStreetPBS, premiering Sunday Jan 22 at 8pm on ValleyPBS. More: to.pbs.org/2hpmneQ ... See MoreSee Less

MERCY STREET | Season 2: The Green Family | PBS

Video

View on Facebook
·Share

ValleyPBS Recent Events

View More Pictures
View Thank You Gifts

80% of the dollars needed to purchase and broadcast the quality programs that you love are raised right here in the Valley!

Become a volunteer

ValleyPBS depends on volunteers to provide on going administrative assistance, technical crew and phone banking year-round.  Find out about the current volunteer opportunities at the station today.

Get tickets

ValleyPBS hosts a number of events and partners with venues throughout the Valley to bring musical artists from the small screen to a stage near you.  Secure tickets to a show or event today.

sos2

ValleyPBS STATION EVENTS

All Aboard! – Kingsburg Train Depot
Join us for a Thomas & Friends themed adventure back in time at the Kingsburg Train Depot. We’ll learn about
Read more.
Celtic Woman Live in Concert
Multi-platinum international music sensation Celtic Woman presents VOICES OF ANGELS a captivating new show for 2017. VOICES OF ANGELS showcases
Read more.

HELP US FINISH OUR GOAL!

As always we remain Your Valley Preschool, Classroom, Stage for the Arts and Lens for Exploration

Goal : $46,000.00 - Total :$20,000.00
Donate now

LOCAL, NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL NEWS

6bdd00c5-8976-49c3-b7c0-f6f5fd360cf1
Ready for Round Two: Another Storm Heads Toward Monterey Bay
After two days of heavy rain and strong winds, another round of stormy weather is on its way to the
Read more.
7a8ad60e-8381-4a64-9dd0-d492a4bc267a
Future of Cotoni-Coast Dairies in President Obama’s Hands, Or Not
The future of 5,800 acres north of Santa Cruz now rests with President Obama and his final days in office.
Read more.

PBS News Hour

  • Women’s March live blog
    by News Desk on January 21, 2017 at 11:13 am

    [View the story “Join us here.” on Storify] The post Women’s March live blog appeared first on PBS NewsHour. […]

  • Why these women are marching
    by News Desk on January 21, 2017 at 2:43 am

    OUTSIDE TRUMP TOWER — A woman looks on as she takes part in a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in front of Trump Tower in New York on Nov. 10, 2016. Photo by […]

  • Trump’s picks for defense, homeland...
    by Molly Finnegan on January 21, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as defense secretary. Photo by […]

BBC World News

MORE WEBSITES FROM VALLEYPBS

PBS Kids
PBS Learning Media
Next Avenue
food logo
Translate »
bodrum escort