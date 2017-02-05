All-American beef chili is perfect for a #SuperBowl party. It has a special ingredient that enhances the flavor. pbs.org/food/fresh-tas… pic.twitter.com/Obk3zucEES
As always we remain Your Valley Preschool, Classroom, Stage for the Arts and Lens for Exploration.
George Khallouf, who emigrated to the United States more than 40 years ago, favors a recent executive order issued by President Donald Trump, that bans Syrian refugees for an […]
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick speaks to students during an interaction at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Mumbai, India, January 19, 2016. Photo by Danish […]
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin makes his annual New Year address to the nation in Moscow, Russia, December 31, 2016. Photo by Reuters President Donald Trump said he […]
The United Arab Emirates is dealing with some weird weather. […]
Social media updates by the Egyptian suspected of launching a machete attack at a Paris museum suggested nothing untoward, says his friend. […]
US Vice-President Mike Pence defends Donald Trump, after he called the man who suspended his travel ban a "so-called judge". […]