Check Your Foggy Day Schedule
Learn More About Family Circle
Learn More About byYou

View Full Schedule

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Follow us on Twitter

California snowpack at drought-busting 173 percent of average in Sierra Nevada, most since 1995 abc30.com/1734056/ via @ABC30

About 38 minutes ago from ValleyPBS's Twitter via Twitter Web Client

Signup for the E-News

* indicates required

Like us on Facebook

ValleyPBS

1 hour ago

ValleyPBS

Thrill to an hour of soul and gospel with Grammy-winning legend CeCe Winans and breakout sensations St. Paul and The Broken Bones. Winans sings new songs and classics from her catalog, while St. Paul & the Broken Bones support their acclaimed album Sea of Noise. ... See MoreSee Less

Watch CeCe Winans and St. Paul & the Broken Bones on Austin Ci...

Video

View on Facebook
·Share

ValleyPBS

7 hours ago

ValleyPBS

Do you know what today is??? It's Elmo's birthday and he's 3 1/2 TODAY! Join Elmo and all his birthday fun today! #HappyBirthdayElmo ... See MoreSee Less

Today is Elmo's birthday! #HappyBirthdayElmo! We love you every which way!

Sesame Street

Video

View on Facebook
·Share

ValleyPBS

9 hours ago

ValleyPBS

In the NEW Daniel Tiger for Parents app, you can work with your child on sharing, trying new foods, working on what to do with mad feelings, and more. The app features over two dozen Daniel Tiger songs, supporting videos from Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, and helpful hints for parents about the important skills children need to be ready for school and life.

App Store: to.pbs.org/2kwmZF1
Google Play: to.pbs.org/2jAPx0x ... See MoreSee Less

NEW Daniel Tiger for Parents App

Video

View on Facebook
·Share

ValleyPBS

15 hours ago

ValleyPBS

Holy robots, Batman! Learn how the "Bat Bot," developed by engineers at California Institute of Technology - Caltech and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, could lead to better design of aerial drones. ... See MoreSee Less

Video

View on Facebook
·Share

ValleyPBS Recent Events

View More Pictures
View Thank You Gifts

80% of the dollars needed to purchase and broadcast the quality programs that you love are raised right here in the Valley!

Become a volunteer

ValleyPBS depends on volunteers to provide on going administrative assistance, technical crew and phone banking year-round.  Find out about the current volunteer opportunities at the station today.

Get tickets

ValleyPBS hosts a number of events and partners with venues throughout the Valley to bring musical artists from the small screen to a stage near you.  Secure tickets to a show or event today.

ValleyPBS STATION EVENTS

Ready, Jet, Engineer!
Join Jet from “Ready Jet Go!” at an out-of-this world Family Circle event at Fresno State to celebrate Engineering week!
Read more.
Celtic Woman Live in Concert
Multi-platinum international music sensation Celtic Woman presents VOICES OF ANGELS a captivating new show for 2017. VOICES OF ANGELS showcases
Read more.

HELP US FINISH OUR GOAL!

As always we remain Your Valley Preschool, Classroom, Stage for the Arts and Lens for Exploration

Goal : $46,000.00 - Total :$20,000.00
Donate now

LOCAL, NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL NEWS

PBS News Hour

BBC World News

MORE WEBSITES FROM VALLEYPBS

PBS Kids
PBS Learning Media
Next Avenue
food logo
Translate »
bodrum escort