Defunded but not defeated. Your support means more now than ever. → Donate Now.

Ready for some high-flying fun?

Join us at Syctron Freeplay Arena in Fresno on Sunday, November 9th from 10am to 12pm!

Zipline through the air, bounce around, or climb to new heights—it’s an adventure the whole family will love!

And here’s a special treat—Valley PBS will purchase all socks for the children during the event!

Don’t forget to complete your waiver before attending!

Syctron

7057 N Marks Ave.

Fresno, CA 93711