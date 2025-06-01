Defunded but not defeated. Your support means more now than ever. → Donate Now.

RSVP Syctron Freeplay Arena Family Circle Event
Current members of Family Circle, please register below.
Ready for some high-flying fun?
Join us at Syctron Freeplay Arena in Fresno on Sunday, November 9th from 10am to 12pm!
Zipline through the air, bounce around, or climb to new heights—it’s an adventure the whole family will love!
And here’s a special treat—Valley PBS will purchase all socks for the children during the event!
Don’t forget to complete your waiver before attending!
Syctron
7057 N Marks Ave.
Fresno, CA 93711
Not a current member? Your registration will not be approved until you become an official Valley PBS Family Circle Member
Notice of Family Circle Attendee Limit
Your Family Circle membership covers you and your immediate family or household. If you need to bring more than five attendees to this event, please contact membership at members@valleypbs.org.