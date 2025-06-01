RSVP for Imagine U Children's Museum Family Circle Event
Current members of Family Circle, please register below.
Not a current member? Your registration will not be approved until you become an official Valley PBS Family Circle Member
Join us on Saturday, June 6th
from 10am to 12pmMade Possible Byat the Imagine U Children’s
Museum in Visalia
ImagineU Children’s Museum
210 N. Tipton Street
Visalia CA 93292
Notice of Family Circle Attendee Limit
Your Family Circle membership covers you and your immediate family or household. If you need to bring more than five attendees to this event, please contact membership at members@valleypbs.org.