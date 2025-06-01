GIVING TUESDAY
A DAY OF RADICAL GENEROSITY
December 2nd, 2025
WHAT IS GIVING TUESDAY?
December 2 is Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement that encourages all of us to make a positive impact. Giving Tuesday is especially meaningful for stations like Valley PBS that depend on viewer donations to continue producing fun, safe, and entertaining content. It’s a day that reminds us of the power of generosity. And while Giving Tuesday is on December 2, you do not have to wait to take part. You can make your gift today and help keep Valley PBS strong!
WHAT YOU'RE SUPPORTING
LOCALLY PRODUCED CONTENT
FAMILY CIRCLE
&
ENGINEER IT GIRL
COMMUNITY EVENTS
WAYS TO SUPPORT
CONTACT MEMBERSHIP
Membership Support
Phone: (559) 266-1800
Email: members@valleypbs.org
Mailing Address
Valley PBS
1544 Van Ness Avenue,
Fresno, California 93721
VALLEY PBS DONATION LINE
Donation Phone Line
(800) 801-6500
GIVE THE GIFT OF VALLEY PBS
For information on how to give a Valley PBS membership as a gift to a loved one, please call us at 559-266-1800 Extension 2.