GIVING TUESDAY

A DAY OF RADICAL GENEROSITY

December 2nd, 2025

DONATE

WHAT IS GIVING TUESDAY?

December 2 is Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement that encourages all of us to make a positive impact. Giving Tuesday is especially meaningful for stations like Valley PBS that depend on viewer donations to continue producing fun, safe, and entertaining content. It’s a day that reminds us of the power of generosity. And while Giving Tuesday is on December 2, you do not have to wait to take part. You can make your gift today and help keep Valley PBS strong!

WHAT YOU'RE SUPPORTING

LOCALLY PRODUCED CONTENT

FAMILY CIRCLE
&
ENGINEER IT GIRL

COMMUNITY EVENTS

WAYS TO SUPPORT

As a Sustainer, your membership never expires. Your tax-deductible donation supports our programs, plus gives you exclusive Member benefits, like access to station events around the region.

Thank you for choosing to contribute to Valley PBS. Your tax-deductible donation supports our programs, plus a donation of $60 or more gives you exclusive Member Benefits.

All Annual and Sustaining Memberships or higher receive access to Valley PBS Passport. This benefit provides members with extended access to an on-demand library of quality public television programming.

Watch PBS On Passport

Did you know your vehicle donation can support your favorite programs? We can even take old Ag equipment.

Donate Your Vehicle

Family Circle Membership is a great way to support Valley PBS and create lasting memories as a family. Become a member and your entire family will get to attend exclusive, monthly PBS Kids events.

Join Family Circle

With PBS corporate sponsorship, you can share your brand’s story with engaged audiences across broadcast and digital platforms. Millions of people turn to PBS to hear untold stories, experience fresh perspectives and feed their curiosity.

Valley PBS invites you to become a Leadership Giver by joining the Valley PBS Society. Valley PBS Society members are true philanthropists in heart and action.

You can continue making the Valley a better place to live, learn and grow by establishing a planned gift to support the future of public television in our community.

Valley PBS depends on volunteers to provide on going administrative assistance, technical crew and phone banking year-round. Find out about the current volunteer opportunities at the station today.

CONTACT MEMBERSHIP

Membership Support

Phone: (559) 266-1800 
Email: members@valleypbs.org

Mailing Address
Valley PBS
1544 Van Ness Avenue,
Fresno, California 93721

VALLEY PBS DONATION LINE

Donation Phone Line
(800) 801-6500

GIVE THE GIFT OF VALLEY PBS

For information on how to give a Valley PBS membership as a gift to a loved one, please call us at 559-266-1800 Extension 2.