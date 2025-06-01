Defunded but not defeated. Your support means more now than ever. → Donate Now.

WATCH LIVE
NEWSLETTERS
MEMBER SIGN-IN
DONATE
MEMBER SIGN-IN
DONATE
MEMBER SIGN-IN
DONATE

DIRECTIONS FOR ADMINISTRATORS

1. Access the system

Click Here

or go to https://www.schoolclosings.org/closings/kvpt.aspx

2. Enter the User ID and Password
assigned to your school.

3. Choose your School's Foggy Day Delay
(Plan A, B, C) and add the details.

4. Make sure all information is correct, then click save.
The information will be sent to the station.