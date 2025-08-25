Defunded but not defeated. Your support means more now than ever. → Donate Now.

ENGINEER IT, GIRL! MENDOTA - CHEMICAL ENGINEERING (SEPTEMBER 20, 2025)
Engineers mark your calendar!
On September 20, 2025 Valley PBS will be traveling to Mendota for
Chemical Engineering from 10am to 12pm. Let’s Engineer It, Girl! by signing-up online at Valley PBS.org
Boys & Girls Club of Mendota
190 Straw Street
Mendota, CA 93640
