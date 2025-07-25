Your Community.
Your Stories.
Your PBS.
Every gift brings trusted news, education, and cultural programming to the Central Valley.
Your Community.
Your Stories.
Your PBS.
Every gift brings trusted news, education, and cultural programming to the Central Valley.
Your Community.
Your Stories.
Your PBS.
Every gift brings trusted news, education, and cultural programming to the Central Valley.
NEED HELP RESCANNING YOUR TV CHANNELS?
NEED HELP RESCANNING YOUR TV CHANNELS?
NEED HELP RESCANNING YOUR TV CHANNELS?
Watch Local. Support Local.
#1 MOST TRUSTED IN PUBLIC MEDIA -21 YEARS IN A ROW
For news, education, and culture that unites our community
94%
HOUSEHOLD REACH
Nearly every home in our broadcast area can access Valley PBS.
500,000+
VIEWERS WEEKLY
From PBS Kids to local documentaries, we’re a part of daily life
70+
SCHOOLS WITH FOGGY DAY ALERTS
Keeping kids safe during dangerous weather
75%
OF THE OPERATING BUDGET
That percentage comes from your support and local partners
BECOME A FAMILY CIRCLE MEMBER
Become a member for $240 a year and your entire household will get to attend exclusive, monthly PBS Kids events
Support
Please show your support and appreciation to Valley PBS by making your donation today! Your support allows Valley PBS to continue to provide the programming and educational platforms free of charge to all throughout the Central Valley of California.
Valley PBS depends on volunteers to provide on going administrative assistance, technical crew and phone banking year-round. Find out about the current volunteer opportunities at the station today.
Thank you for choosing to contribute to Valley PBS. Your tax-deductible donation supports our programs, plus a donation of $60 or more gives you exclusive Member Benefits.
Thank you for choosing to contribute to Valley PBS. Your tax-deductible donation supports our programs, plus a donation of $60 or more gives you exclusive Member Benefits.
WATCH NOW WITH
Become a VALLEY PBS member and stream full seasons of many of your favorite PBS programs. It’s easy!