Wrapping With Food: Burritos

February 22, 2017 admin PMP, Uncategorized

The Carnitas Burrito at El Tapatio in Guadalupe. Fr. Ian’s very first wet burrito!
Credit Fr Ian M Delinger

Fr. Ian explores the origins of and the innovations with everybody’s favorite foodstuff – The Burrito! From a college town to a farm town, Fr. Ian travels the length of the Central Coast to get to the bottom of the burrito…in more way than one.

Looking inside the Carnitas Burrito at El Tapatio
Credit Fr Ian M Delinger

The making of the California Burrito at Super Cuca’s #3 in Isla Vista
Credit Fr Ian M Delinger

Fr. Ian dives into his very first California Burrito at Super Cuca’s.
Credit Fr Ian M Delinger
