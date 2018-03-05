With DACA protections still in place, recipients still in limbo

With DACA protections still in place, recipients still in limbo

<iframe frameborder=”0″ height=”450″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ovxRRdZAkLU” width=”800″></iframe>

From PBS NewsHour:

For the nearly 700,000 undocumented children that came to the U.S. as children, the Supreme Court’s decision [last] week to not intervene after a California court ordered for DACA to temporarily remain in place came as a reprieve.

With the March 5th deadline set aside for now, will Congress feel the need to act? NPR reports on what’s next for DACA and DREAMers.

This week, Detroit Public TV’s One Detroit will be following the stories of local DACA recipients in Southwest Detroit. The One Detroit team first met Juan Gonzalez at a rally in Clark Park after DACA was first rescinded.

Fighting for DACA in Southwest Detroit:

<iframe frameborder=”0″ height=”450″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/XZmY0v18B_Q” width=”800″></iframe>

