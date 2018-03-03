Will A New Order By The Department of Interior Help Conserve Big Game Animal Migrations?

Wyoming and most of the Western landscape are part of big game animal migrations. Migratory herd of elk, deer, pronghorn, bison or bighorn sheep travel aggregated routes between their season ranges. Recently thanks to the research of scientists – including Arthur Middleton of the University of California, Berkeley, it has been found these corridors contain important stopover habitats where the animals rest and find food. So – if these routes are blocked it would stop these animals ability to recover after a winter season. Wyoming Public Radio’s Kamila Kudelska asked Arthur Middleton whether a new order signed by the Secretary of Interior, Ryan Zinke, will actually help conserve these migration corridors.