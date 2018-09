Saturday, October 6, 2018

Visit some creepy creatures at ValleyPBS studios and have fun with Wild Kratts activities. We will be eating a yummy snack, making eerie crafts and meeting Reptile Ron’s creepy creatures like insects, snakes and more!

RSVP by October 1 with this form: http://bit.ly/FCOct2018

This event is for Family Circle Members only. Bring a guest for $5/child.