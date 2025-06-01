RSVP for Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park Family Circle Event
Current members of Family Circle, please register below.
Valley PBS Family Circle will be jumping the day away at Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park on Sunday, March 15th from 12pm to 2pm in Hanford.
Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park
1673 W Lacey Blvd,
Hanford, CA 93230
Inside the Hanford Mall
Not a current member? Your registration will not be approved until you become an official Valley PBS Family Circle Member
Notice of Family Circle Attendee Limit
Your Family Circle membership covers you and your immediate family or household. If you need to bring more than five attendees to this event, please contact membership at members@valleypbs.org.