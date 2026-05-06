RSVP for Splash-N-Dash Family Circle Event
Current members of Family Circle, please register below.
Not a current member? Your registration will not be approved until you become an official Valley PBS Family Circle Member
Valley PBS Family Circle is making a BIG Splash this summer at Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park on Monday, July 27, 2026. Come dash through the “Race Trax” with us to make your summer splash.
Splash-N-Dash
9090 Lake McClure Road
Snelling CA 95369
Notice of Family Circle Attendee Limit
Your Family Circle membership covers you and your immediate family or household. If you need to bring more than five attendees to this event, please contact membership at members@valleypbs.org.