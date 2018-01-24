Sheridan Attracts Gun Manufacturer

Sheridan has attracted a firearms manufacturer that is expected to provide between 70 and 90 jobs. Weatherby Inc. announced Tuesday that it will relocate its manufacturing operations to Sheridan after over 70 years in California.

Weatherby said it is coming to Sheridan because of its available workforce and Wyoming’s business-friendly environment. Sheridan City Administrator Mark Collins said the community is the site of a number of manufacturing companies, and he thinks that helped attract their business.

“We’ve got some absolutely fantastic companies like Vacutech and they’re growing at a rapid pace. And I think as the company representatives came here and they saw the success of those companies, a very strong workforce, they saw the great technology programs that would assist them. To them, I think it was a home run.” Said Collins.

A grant from the state’s Business Ready Communities program will help with the relocation. The company will be housed in the Sheridan High-Tech Business Park. It’s the third firearms manufacturing company to relocate to Wyoming in recent years.