Defunded but not defeated. Your support means more now than ever. → Donate Now.

RSVP Syctron Freeplay Arena Family Circle Event
Current members of Family Circle, please register below.
Time for fun!
Family Circle is heading over to Syctron Freeplay Arena on Sunday, November 9th at 10:00am!
Run, jump, and have fun with Family Circle at, Syctron
Syctron
7057 N Marks Ave.
Fresno, CA 93711
Not a current member? Your registration will not be approved until you become an official Valley PBS Family Circle Member
Notice of Family Circle Attendee Limit
Your Family Circle membership covers you and your immediate family or household. If you need to bring more than five attendees to this event, please contact membership at members@valleypbs.org.