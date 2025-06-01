RSVP for Reptile Ron Tie Dye Family Circle Event

It’s Party Time!

Join us on Saturday, August 15, from 10am to 12pm at the Valley PBS Studio for a colorful day of family fun!

Create your own tie-dye Valley PBS Family Circle T-shirt, meet Reptile Ron and his amazing reptiles, strike a pose with our green screen experience, and enjoy fresh popcorn and family activities.

Don’t miss this exciting event filled with creativity, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

Valley PBS Studio

1544 Van Ness Avenue

Fresno CA 93721