RSVP for Reptile Ron Tie Dye Family Circle Event
Current members of Family Circle, please register below.
Not a current member? Your registration will not be approved until you become an official Valley PBS Family Circle Member
It’s Party Time!
Join us on Saturday, August 15, from 10am to 12pm at the Valley PBS Studio for a colorful day of family fun!
Create your own tie-dye Valley PBS Family Circle T-shirt, meet Reptile Ron and his amazing reptiles, strike a pose with our green screen experience, and enjoy fresh popcorn and family activities.
Don’t miss this exciting event filled with creativity, laughter, and unforgettable memories.
Valley PBS Studio
1544 Van Ness Avenue
Fresno CA 93721
Notice of Family Circle Attendee Limit
Your Family Circle membership covers you and your immediate family or household. If you need to bring more than five attendees to this event, please contact membership at members@valleypbs.org.