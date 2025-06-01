WATCH LIVE
RSVP for Visalia Rawhide Baseball Family Circle Event

Current members of Family Circle, please register below.

Not a current member? Your registration will not be approved until you become an official Valley PBS Family Circle Member

Valley PBS Family Circle wants to take you out to the ballpark. Grab your favorite baseball cap and glove as we head out to Visalia’s very own Valley Strong Ballpark. When the Visalia Rawhide takes on the Inland Empire 66ers on Sunday, April 19th at 2pm.

Gates Open: 1pm and tickets will be at that the front gate.

Visalia Rawhide Valley Strong Ballpark
300 N. Giddings Street
Visalia CA 93291

Learn More About the Benefits of Membership

Notice of Family Circle Attendee Limit

Your Family Circle membership covers you and your immediate family or household. If you need to bring more than five attendees to this event, please contact membership at members@valleypbs.org.

Must be a current Family Circle Member!

Thank You To Our Presenting Sponsors!