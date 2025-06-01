RSVP for Visalia Rawhide Baseball Family Circle Event

Valley PBS Family Circle wants to take you out to the ballpark. Grab your favorite baseball cap and glove as we head out to Visalia’s very own Valley Strong Ballpark. When the Visalia Rawhide takes on the Inland Empire 66ers on Sunday, April 19th at 2pm.

Gates Open: 1pm and tickets will be at that the front gate.

Visalia Rawhide Valley Strong Ballpark

300 N. Giddings Street

Visalia CA 93291