PBS Books covers the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

PBS Books is excited to announce our coverage of the 2018 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Featuring notable authors of critical and popular acclaim, the Festival is the largest of its kind in the country. This year’s Festival of Books is hosted by PBS Books Executive Producer Rich Fahle, PBS NewsHour correspondent Jeffrey Brown, and author Ashley Ford, who will talk with a diverse lineup of writers to learn more about their current and upcoming projects.

Embed the live-stream video on your website.

Watch previous coverage of LA Times Festival of Books.

From The Festival:

“The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books began in 1996 with a simple goal: to bring together the people who create books with the people who love to read them. Since then, the festival has grown into a vibrant celebration of all of the arts, and of our dynamic, innovative and unique metropolis. Each year, over 150,000 people come to the University of Southern California campus to experience a gathering of writers, poets, artists, filmmakers and musicians like no other. The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is the largest festival of its kind in the United States and is The Times’ annual gift to our city.”

Author interview schedule coming soon.