PBS Books and The Great American Read to live stream Interviews from the L.A. Times Festival of Books – April 21-22

Los Angeles (Apr. 11, 2018) – PBS Books has announced it will feature live coverage of the 2018 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, April 21 and 22 on the campus of the University of Southern California. Featuring notable authors of critical and popular acclaim, the festival is the largest of its kind in the country.

PBS Books coverage is hosted by Executive Producer Rich Fahle; PBS NewsHour correspondent for Arts, Culture & Society, Jeffrey Brown; and Forbes’ List 30 Under 30 in Media author and culture blogger, Ashley C. Ford. These book-savvy authorities will talk with a diverse lineup of writers to learn more about their current and upcoming projects, their inspirations, writing process and other insights.

The live coverage includes two days of live streamed exclusive one-on-one interviews with featured festival authors online at PBSBooks.org and on Facebook Live from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT (2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET) both days.

Guests will likely include Pulitzer Prize winning author and National Book Award finalist Junot Diaz; winner of the 2018 National Book Critics Circle Award for Biography Caroline Fraser; author of the award-winning, #1 New York Times-bestselling OUTLANDER novels Diana Gabaldon; actress, activist, and New York Times-bestselling author Gabrielle Union; New York Times best seller, producer, and activist Janet Mock; two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist for explanatory reporting and Great Lakes reporter Dan Egan; and many, many more. The full schedule can be found at PBSBooks.org.

“PBS Books has covered the nation’s most important book events for more than four years, and an estimated 10 million viewers have tuned in to hear directly from award-winning contemporary authors,” said Rich Fahle. “We continue to offer the most comprehensive coverage of the current literary scene to be found anywhere in the media.”

PBS Books’ exclusive interviews with authors from previous major book fairs around the country are available for on-demand viewing in the PBS Books video archives.

If you would like to run the live-stream on your website, add the embed code or choose the author and share our Facebook Live videos individually.

Learn more about the hosts. They are available for interviews.

Partnering with PBS Books on coverage of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is The Great American Read, a new series coming to PBS stations on May 22nd at 8/7c. The Great American Read will launch a national conversation about what we love to read and why, culminating in the first-ever national vote to choose “America’s Best-Loved Book.”

About PBS BOOKS

PBS Books is a multi-platform initiative celebrating the love of reading. Through daily social and digital engagement and live coverage of important literary events across the country, PBS Books celebrates books and writers and works to foster a passion for reading among public media viewers and listeners.

About LA TIMES FESTIVAL OF BOOKS

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books began in 1996 with the goal to bring together the people who create books with the people who love to read them. Since then, the festival has grown into a celebration of all the arts, and of the Los Angeles metropolis. Each year, over 150,000 people come to the University of Southern California campus to experience a gathering of writers, poets, artists, filmmakers and musicians. The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is the largest festival of its kind in the United States.

About THE GREAT AMERICAN READ

The Great American Read, hosted by Meredith Vieira, is a multi-platform event to launch a national discussion about what Americans love to read and why, encouraging Americans of all ages to vote from a list of 100 books and advocate for their favorites. Anchored by an eight-part television series featuring testimonials from notable figures as well as everyday people and paired with a digital and social presence, this initiative will reach into communities around the country, with the goal to ignite new ways of discussing and engaging with some of the greatest and most popular works of fiction. The initiative will culminate in the first-ever national vote to choose “America’s Best-Loved Book.” The series is produced by Nutopia.