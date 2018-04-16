PBS Books and The Great American Read to live stream Interviews from the L.A. Times Festival of Books – April 21-22

PBS Books to provide live coverage of the L.A. Times Festival of Books featuring interviews with leading contemporary authors in partnership with PBS’s The Great American Read.

Los Angeles (Apr. 13, 2018) – PBS Books has announced it will feature live coverage of the 2018 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, April 21 and 22, on the campus of the University of Southern California. Featuring notable authors of critical and popular acclaim, the festival is the largest of its kind in the country.

Though the schedule is still being finalized, PBS Books interviews will likely include:

Junot Diaz , Pulitzer Prize-winning author and National Book Award finalist

Caroline Fraser , winner of the 2018 National Book Critics Circle Award for Biography

Diana Gabaldon , author of the award-winning #1 New York Times-bestselling Outlander novels

Gabrielle Union , activist and New York Times-bestselling author

Janet Mock , New York Times bestseller, producer and activist

Dan Egan , two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist for explanatory reporting and Great Lakes reporter

, two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist for explanatory reporting and Great Lakes reporter And many, many more

The full schedule can be found at PBSBooks.org.

Returning as hosts at the Festival of Books are PBS Books Executive Producer Rich Fahle and Jeffrey Brown, PBS NewsHour correspondent for Arts, Culture & Society. They will be joined this year by Ashley C. Ford, cultural writer and author of a soon-to-be-published memoir who made the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in Media list in 2017. Each host will interview a diverse lineup of writers to learn more about their current and upcoming projects, their inspirations, writing process and other insights.

The live coverage includes two days of live-streamed, exclusive one-on-one interviews with featured festival authors online at PBSBooks.org and on Facebook Live from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT (2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET) both days.

“PBS Books has covered the nation’s most important book festivals for more than four years, with an estimated 10 million viewers tuning in.” said Rich Fahle. “We love books and authors as much as our audience and feel privileged to showcase such great talent to our passionate viewers. The L.A. Times Festival of Books is always an exciting and engaging event we look forward to all year.”

PBS Books’ exclusive interviews with authors from previous major book fairs around the country are available for on-demand viewing in the PBS Books video archives.

Partnering with PBS Books on coverage of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is The Great American Read, a new series coming to PBS stations on May 22 at 8 p.m. EDT. The Great American Read will launch a national conversation about what we love to read and why, culminating in the first-ever national vote to choose “America’s Best-Loved Book.”

About PBS BOOKS

PBS Books is a multi-platform initiative celebrating the love of reading. Through daily social and digital engagement and live coverage of important literary events across the country, PBS Books celebrates books and writers and works to foster a passion for reading among public media viewers and listeners.

About LA TIMES FESTIVAL OF BOOKS

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books began in 1996 with the goal to bring together the people who create books with the people who love to read them. Since then, the festival has grown into a celebration of all the arts, and of the Los Angeles metropolis. Each year, over 150,000 people come to the University of Southern California campus to experience a gathering of writers, poets, artists, filmmakers and musicians. The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is the largest festival of its kind in the United States.

About THE GREAT AMERICAN READ

The Great American Read, hosted by Meredith Vieira, is a multi-platform event to launch a national discussion about what Americans love to read and why, encouraging Americans of all ages to vote from a list of 100 books and advocate for their favorites. Anchored by an eight-part television series featuring testimonials from notable figures as well as everyday people and paired with a digital and social presence, this initiative will reach into communities around the country, with the goal to ignite new ways of discussing and engaging with some of the greatest and most popular works of fiction. The initiative will culminate in the first-ever national vote to choose “America’s Best-Loved Book.” The series is produced by Nutopia.