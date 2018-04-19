Legalization Of Weed Won’t Change 420 At UCSC

Home Blog Posts Legalization Of Weed Won’t Change 420 At UCSC

Exemple

Legalization Of Weed Won’t Change 420 At UCSC

April 19, 2018 Shetera Sangster PMP, Uncategorized

Friday is April 20, or “420”, a code word for marijuana and an annual, unofficial celebration of pot.  Every year on 4-20, thousands gather in a meadow at UC Santa Cruz to smoke weed. It’s always a busy and long day for campus police. Now, recreational marijuana is legal in California. But don’t expect the new law to change this event.

Nader Oweis has been Chief of Police for the UC Santa Cruz Police Department for seven years. He says every year on 420 police arrest some and fine others. He says it’s a wide array of arrests and citations, from distracted driving and DUIs to possession of marijuana. And even though recreational marijuana is now legal in California, he has a clear message:

“It’s legal, but it’s legal with some exceptions. So it’s not lawful for anyone under the age of 21. It’s not lawful in public. It’s not lawful in a smoke-free zone,” says Chief Oweis.

The 4-20 event happens in public at Porter Meadow, and UC Santa Cruz is a smoke-free campus. So Oweis says despite the new law, nothing changes on campus.  Just like in years past, the campus police department will still bring in about 100 extra officers to help out.

Walking to class, Juniors Sawyer Gilley and Nali Seeber say they’re still anticipating a big event.

Usually thousands of students head out to the meadows and hang hammocks and play music and everyone is smoking a lot of weed, or taking edibles. Some people sell edibles. Lots of festivities, people are dancing, lots of music and a huge cloud of smoke, and cops,” Gilley and Seeber say.

The women say that extra law enforcement is enough to keep them away.

“It’s just not fun to be around scared, high people. You know, it just makes people more paranoid,” they say.

The school tries to discourage the event.  The enforcement on 420 costs UC Santa Cruz about $100,000 a year.

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
Wed 25

Free Evening Yoga Classes

April 25 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Wed 25

Tollberry Theater presents “Peter and the StarCatcher”

April 25 @ 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thu 26

Tollberry Theater presents “Peter and the StarCatcher”

April 26 @ 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thu 26

Fresno Pacific University Orchestra

April 26 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 27

Tollberry Theater presents “Peter and the StarCatcher”

April 27 @ 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Translate »
Send
Send
Send
Send
Send
bodrum escort