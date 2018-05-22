Expressions of Art – SB Arts Fest

This Expressions of Art segment is on the San Bernardino Arts Fest. The SB Arts Fest features over 100 artists, bands, and performing artists. The event is free and filled with fun kid’s activities, music, food, and art.

Expressions of Art on KVCR is supported in part by the California Arts Council, a state agency. Learn more at www.arts.ca.gov.

Expressions of Art is supported in part by the City of San Bernardino Fine Arts Commission with its commitment to visual and performing arts organizations that enhances the cultural and economic well-being of the community.