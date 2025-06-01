Defunded but not defeated. Your support means more now than ever. → Donate Now.

Bundle up and head over to the drive-in at Clovis Rodeo Grounds with Valley PBS Family Circle for holiday magic in the sky.

The Holi-Drone will be taking over the sky with a spectacular holiday drone show on December 26th, 27th & 28th at 6pm.

Vouchers for the event will be available for pick up December 1st!

Clovis Rodeo Grounds

748 Rodeo Drive

Clovis, CA 93612