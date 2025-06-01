Defunded but not defeated. Your support means more now than ever. → Donate Now.

RSVP for Holi-Drone Drive-In Family Circle Event
Current members of Family Circle, please register below.
Bundle up and head over to the drive-in at Clovis Rodeo Grounds with Valley PBS Family Circle for holiday magic in the sky.
The Holi-Drone will be taking over the sky with a spectacular holiday drone show on December 26th, 27th & 28th at 6pm.
Vouchers for the event will be available for pick up December 1st!
Clovis Rodeo Grounds
748 Rodeo Drive
Clovis, CA 93612
Not a current member? Your registration will not be approved until you become an official Valley PBS Family Circle Member
Notice of Family Circle Attendee Limit
Your Family Circle membership covers you and your immediate family or household. If you need to bring more than five attendees to this event, please contact membership at members@valleypbs.org.