Defunded but not defeated. Your support means more now than ever. → Donate Now.

RSVP for Holi-Drone Drive-In Family Circle Event

Current members of Family Circle, please register below.

Bundle up and head over to the drive-in at Clovis Rodeo Grounds with Valley PBS Family Circle for holiday magic in the sky.

The Holi-Drone will be taking over the sky with a spectacular holiday drone show on December 26th, 27th & 28th at 6pm.

Vouchers for the event will be available for pick up December 1st!

Clovis Rodeo Grounds
748 Rodeo Drive
Clovis, CA 93612

Not a current member? Your registration will not be approved until you become an official Valley PBS Family Circle Member

Learn More About the Benefits of Membership

Notice of Family Circle Attendee Limit

Your Family Circle membership covers you and your immediate family or household. If you need to bring more than five attendees to this event, please contact membership at members@valleypbs.org.

Must be a current Family Circle Member!

2025/12/26-28 Family Circle - Holi-Drone
Are You A Current Member of the Valley PBS Family Circle program?
Primary Family Circle Member Name
Primary Family Circle Member Name
First Name
Last Name
Secondary Family Circle Member Name
Secondary Family Circle Member Name
First Name
Last Name

Notice of Family Circle Attendee Limit

Your Family Circle membership covers you and your immediate family or household. We will be checking each person's name upon arrival. Please let us know which family members are coming to this event below. If you need to bring more than five attendees to this event, please contact membership at members@valleypbs.org.
Please include yourself in the count if you are attending.
Name of First Family Circle Attendee
Name of First Family Circle Attendee
First Name
Last Name
Name of Second Family Circle Attendee
Name of Second Family Circle Attendee
First Name
Last Name
Name of Third Family Circle Attendee
Name of Third Family Circle Attendee
First Name
Last Name
Name of Fourth Family Circle Attendee
Name of Fourth Family Circle Attendee
First Name
Last Name
Name of Fifth Family Circle Attendee
Name of Fifth Family Circle Attendee
First Name
Last Name
Choose your date (pick one)

