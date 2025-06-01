RSVP for the Fresno Discovery Center Family Circle Event
Current members of Family Circle, please register below.
Join us at the Fresno Discovery Center on January 31st from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for a fun morning made just for families.
Kids can enjoy Saturday Science, explore the great outdoors, and visit the Gardens to discover, play, and let their imaginations run wild! 🌈🌿
Bring the whole family for a morning of learning, laughter, and discovery!
Fresno Discovery Center
1944 N. Winery Avenue
Fresno CA 93703
Not a current member? Your registration will not be approved until you become an official Valley PBS Family Circle Member
Notice of Family Circle Attendee Limit
Your Family Circle membership covers you and your immediate family or household. If you need to bring more than five attendees to this event, please contact membership at members@valleypbs.org.