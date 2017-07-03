VALLEYPBS TO PREMIERE

CHANGING SEASON: ON THE MASUMOTO FAMILY FARM

AN IMPACTFUL DOCUMENTARY ABOUT CENTRAL VALLEY FARMING FAMILY



AT 7:00PM, April 28, 2016

This Documentary Captures Uncertainty of Family Farming From Drought

To a Daughter’s Fourth Generation Plans For Future



FOLLOWED AT 8:30PM BY

Changing Season: A Conversation

Where we continue the story with the Masumoto Family as they answer questions and discuss

new developments since the film production ended last year.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE…Fresno, California…. Central Valley viewers can follow the story of local farming family, the Masumotos, in an award winning documentary from the Center for Asian American Media, Changing Season: On The Masumoto Family Farm, on April 28th at 7pm.



“We’re thrilled to be part of the PBS family and honored that Changing Season will be part of storytelling nation-wide beginning here,” said family patriarch Mas Masumoto. The film explores family farming with a twist and will be immediately followed by the premiere of locally produced Changing Season: A Conversation. Hosted by Zoua Vang, A Conversation will be a personal and frank discussion with the Masumotos and will include revelations about life since the filming ended last year.



In the film, Mas is turning 60 and the physical rigors of an artisanal organic peach operation have taken a toll. Farming in California’s Central Valley has provided Mas with a lifetime of experiences, inspiring seven best-selling books about a love of the land. In the midst of a prolonged drought, Mas wonders what the future holds for the family business his grandparents started. It’s possible that the fourth generation to farm the land will be daughter Nikiko, who has returned to become what she calls “an apprentice farmer.”



Being a multi-generational Japanese American farming family in California’s conservative Central Valley, the Masumotos stand in the shadow of forced wartime dispossession and relocation of Japanese Americans. Nikiko has inherited her family’s passion for justice and, just as her father did, she chooses to express it in organic farming. Her choice to farm means forsaking income and professional accomplishment as a performance artist and writer for toil and hard labor in the fields.



Changing Season: On The Masumoto Family Farm received the Best Director Documentary Award at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival and Best Feature Documentary at the Sacramento Asian Pacific Film Festival. Jim Choi is director and Chihiro Wimbush is the editor of the documentary. Don Young is the producer for CAAM, and Stephen Gong and David Hosley are co-executive producers.



ABOUT VALLEYPBS

ValleyPBS has served the Central Valley’s diverse community since 1977, providing programming and services, both locally and nationally produced, that educate, enrich and inspire the minds and imaginations of its viewers and members. ValleyPBS is your Valley Preschool, Classroom, Stage for the Arts and Lens for Exploration. ValleyPBS’s family of channels includes KVPT-HD on Channel 18.1, VALLEY CREATE on Channel 18.2, VALLEY Vme on Channel 18.3 and VALLEY WORLD on Channel 18.4.



ABOUT THE FILM MAKERS

A nonprofit organization headquartered in San Francisco, CAAM is dedicated to presenting stories that convey the richness and diversity of Asian American experiences to the broadest audience possible. CAAM funds, produces, distributes and exhibits works in film, television and digital media.

CONTACT: Elizabeth Laval, Vice President of Operations 559-266-1800 ext. 350 elaval@valleypbs.org

Candice Pendergrass, Director of Marketing 559-266-1800 ext. 290 cpendergrass@valleypbs.org ### Copyright © 2016 ValleyPBS, All rights reserved.

Our mailing address is:

1544 Van Ness Ave. Fresno CA, 93721

Want to change how you receive these emails?

You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list