Wrapping With Food: Burritos

The Carnitas Burrito at El Tapatio in Guadalupe. Fr. Ian’s very first wet burrito!
Credit Fr Ian M Delinger
Fr. Ian explores the origins of and the innovations with everybody’s favorite foodstuff – The Burrito! From a college town to a farm town, Fr. Ian travels the length of the Central Coast to get to the bottom of the burrito…in more way than one.
Looking inside the Carnitas Burrito at El Tapatio
Credit Fr Ian M Delinger
The making of the California Burrito at Super Cuca’s #3 in Isla Vista
Credit Fr Ian M Delinger
Fr. Ian dives into his very first California Burrito at Super Cuca’s.