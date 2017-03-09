‘Rise Of The Rocket Girls’ Chronicles Contribution Of NASA Women

Boston-based author Nathalia Holt spent years tracking down and interviewing many of the women who worked at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, performing the mathematical computations that helped send rockets to the moon, Mars and beyond.

Holt talked about her book, “Rise of the Rocket Girls — The Women Who Propelled Us, From Missiles to the Moon to Mars.”

Holt will speak at the Tucson Festival of Books on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Gallagher Theater in the Student Union. She will be on a panel, “Women Writing about Women in Science,” Sunday at 1 p.m. on the Science City main stage.