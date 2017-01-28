Prado Day Center provides temporary refuge from winter storms

January’s extreme rainfall — though a welcome blessing for many— poses a serious problem for San Luis Obispo County’s homeless community.

57 people lined up outside the Prado Warming Center in San Luis Obispo last Sunday to escape the heavy downpours. Grace McIntosh with CAPSLO, a non-profit that provides county homeless services, says the rainy season is stretching out the staff of the Prado Center as well.

“We’re short staffed. And they’re all in overtime. I think we’ve been open now maybe 21 or 22 days so far, and all last year, we were only open 18,” McIntosh said. “I know we need the rain, but come on already, give us a break.”

For all of San Luis Obispo County, there’s only one day center — the Prado Center and one overnight center — the Maxine Lewis Memorial Shelter. They’re about three miles apart. But when the weather gets really bad the Prado Center opens up its doors to those in need of a place to stay.

Hugh and his wife Grace gave a tour of the Day Center. They live in a homeless encampment but last Sunday, they slept here, on the floor. According to CAPSLO, between 2500 and 4000 people in San Luis Obispo County don’t have a place to sleep at night. By comparison, the city of Seattle, which is over two times bigger than the entire county, has just under 3,000 people who are homeless.

Hugh says they’re making do. Despite camping outdoors every night, he and his wife are the backbone of Prado’s kitchen. They arrive at 7 a.m. to serve breakfast every morning. Yesterday, he made 130 pancakes.

“It’s been tight fit around here lately because we’ve had a lot of people come in. But no complaints, no hassles..I’m a firm believer that if you keep everyone full, it keeps everybody happy,” Hugh said.

This sentiment echoes around all around the Prado Center, who are doing what they can to make it work. The Center only has three full-time staffers during the day, and Jamison Remmers is one of them. Working at the Day Center, he says, has given him a renewed sense of empathy.

“I thought I knew what it was like to be homeless, what kind of people were homeless but I honestly had no idea,” Remmers said. “First of all, it could happen to anybody. It’s not like there’s a certain person that it happens to.”

Remmers says about 60 percent of those who come into the center are suffering from mental issues. Support, he says, also comes from simple acts of kindness and friendship.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people and they feel less than human. They call people with jobs and a house “normies” and “redgies” and they got all these nicknames because they feel separate, which is, that’s wrong,” Remmers said. “You don’t have a house, that’s one thing, you’re not less of a person, less of a human being — it’s just heartbreaking. I know that if i miss my next check I would be on the streets too.”

Homeless Services Manager Shawn Ison says the Prado Center would be paralyzed without the help of its volunteers.

Over half of their annual budget come from donations. It’s what’s keeping them alive.

“It really is a community issue. It’s not just CAPSLO’s issue, or my issue, it’s our community,” Ison said. “And this is people from our community The majority of our clients have ties to this community, were raised here, I’m very grateful for the community support.”

Even with all of the support, Ison says, dispelling the myth of homelessness is still a challenge.

“People see people signing, aggressive panhandling downtown, and most of the time those aren’t even our clients. People in our program, we’re trying to really encourage them and be their support and cheerleaders to move forward and do address those core issues of homelessness,” Ison said. “It’s really important to keep these programs in place and I hope that we can. It’s our community, we could not do this.”

The center will open its doors again on Friday night, when nighttime temperatures are forecasted to be in the 30s; and next week, when wintry rain showers are expected once again on the Central Coast.