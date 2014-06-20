Contact

STATION

1544 Van Ness Ave. Fresno, CA 93721 (559) 266-1800 (800) 801-6500 f (559) 650-1880

Departments

Membership (559) 266-1800 ext 300 Email Membership

Programming (559) 266-1800 ext 350 Email Programming

Technical Issues (559) 266-1800 ext 510 Email Technical Issues

Leadership Staff

Phil Meyer, President & CEO (559) 266-1800 Email Phil Meyer

Phyllis Brotherton, EVP & CFO (559) 266-1800 Email Phyllis Brotherton

Elizabeth Laval, VP & COO (559) 266-1800 ext 350 Email Elizabeth Laval

Shadi Sabra, VP, Technology & Broadcast Operations (559) 266-1800 ext 510 Email Shadi Sabra

Administration & Facilities

Terry Baro, Executive Assistant (559) 266-1800 ext 270 Email Terry Baro

Natalie Ciolkosz, Receptionist (559) 266-1800 ext 100 Email Natalie Ciolkosz

Sandora Watson, Facilities (559) 266-1800 Email Sandora Watson

Accounting & Finance

Vicki Lund, Accounting Manager (559) 266-1800 ext 400 Email Vicki Lund

Ninfa Gordoa-Mathis, Accounting Assistant (559) 266-1800 ext 410 Email Ninfa Gordoa-Mathis

Business Partnerships

Darlene Kim, Business Partnerships (559) 266-1800 ext 460 Email Darlene Kim

June Boyce, Community Partnerships (559) 266-1800 ext 310 Email June Boyce

Children's Services

Jordan Escobar, Children’s Services Manager (559) 266-1800 ext 360 Email Jordan Escobar

Development

Candice Pendergrass, Director of Development & Marketing (559) 266-1800 ext 290 Email Candice Pendergrass

Nancy Borjas, Membership Manager (559) 266-1800 ext 340 Email Nancy Borjas

Ryan Dion, Membership Coordinator (559) 266-1800 ext 300 Email Ryan Dion

Digital & Web Services

Matt Drake, Webmaster (559) 266-1800 ext 330 Email Matt Drake

Shatera Sangster, Digital Services Manager (559) 266-1800 ext 200 Email Shatera Sangster

Educational Services

Natali Carrera, Director of Grants & Educational Services (559) 266-1800 ext 140 Email Natali Carrera

Engineering/Broadcast Operations

Steven Lee, Broadcast Operations Manager (559) 266-1800 ext 280 Email Steven Lee

 Steve McCrary, Senior Master Control Russell Mulvey, Master Control

Leadership Giving

Gary Renner, Director of Leadership Giving (559) 266-1800 ext 390 Email Gary Renner

Production

Randy Reed, Director of Production (559) 266-1800 Email Randy Reed

Sarah Soghomonian, Production Manager (559) 266-1800 ext 230 Email Sarah Soghomonian

Oscar Speace, Editor/Producer (559) 266-1800 ext 320 Email Oscar Speace

Contact Us

Captioning Complaints

Direct both broadcast and online captioning complaints to the following: Ryan Dion Membership Coordinator ValleyPBS (559) 266-1800 ext. 300 1544 Van Ness Ave Fresno, CA 93721 Before sending a formal closed captioning complaint, we recommend that you first contact Programing Services at 559-266-1800. We may be able to resolve your problem immediately without the need for a formal complaint. We will make every effort to resolve your phone or email inquiry within 24 hours or 1 business day. For written complaints, we will respond within 30 days. CLOSED CAPTIONING QUALITY CERTIFICATION All programming provided by ValleyPBS complies with the closed captioning requirements established by the Federal Communications Commission as embodied in 47 C.F.R. § 79.1, including regulations concerning closed captioning quality. Programming provided by PBS complies with these regulations by either: (i) satisfying the caption quality standards set forth in 47 C.F.R. § 79.1(j)(2); (ii) adopting and following the “Video Programmer Best Practices” set forth in 47 C.F.R. § 79.1(k)(1); or (iii) being subject to one or more of the captioning exemptions set forth in 47 C.F.R. § 79.1(d), including programming for which the audio is in a language other than English or Spanish and that is not scripted programming that can be captioned using the “electronic news room” technique; interstitial material, promotional announcements, and public service announcements that are 10 minutes or less in duration; and/or programming that consists primarily of non-vocal music.

